Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Silver Coast Investments LLC

Silver Coast Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Waste Management by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 124,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Waste Management by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 260,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 38,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $228.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.38. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.69 and a 12-month high of $242.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.35.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

