Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI) versus Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Head to Head Analysis

Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI – Get Free Report) and Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Paradigm Medical Industries and Orthofix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A Orthofix Medical -17.78% -28.15% -16.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Paradigm Medical Industries and Orthofix Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paradigm Medical Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 Orthofix Medical 0 1 3 1 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Orthofix Medical has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 99.63%. Given Orthofix Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Orthofix Medical is more favorable than Paradigm Medical Industries.

This table compares Paradigm Medical Industries and Orthofix Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Orthofix Medical $799.49 million 0.53 -$126.00 million ($3.69) -2.92

Paradigm Medical Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orthofix Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Paradigm Medical Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Paradigm Medical Industries has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orthofix Medical has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orthofix Medical beats Paradigm Medical Industries on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paradigm Medical Industries

Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc. develops, manufactures, sells, and markets medical devices for the early detection of glaucoma and other eye disorders in the United States. The company offers P-2000 biometric analyzer A-scans and P-2500 A-scans/pachymeters; P2700 A/B and P37-II A/B scans; blood flow analyzers for the detection and management of glaucoma and other retinal vascular disorders; P2200 pachymeter and P-2500 A-scan/pachymeters; and LD 500 and LD700 autoperimeters. It also provides corneal topographers, such as PARAVUE 300 for diagnostic and contact lens applications, as well as SURVEYOR 500 for cornea and anterior segment; PARAMAX, which analyzes the functionality of ganglion cells and identifies glaucoma suspects; P60 and P60 ACI ultrasound biomicroscopes; and PARACAM 1000, a non-contact endothelial microscope, as well as software and accessories. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc. operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions. This segment also designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of navigation technologies, including tracked surgical tools, intelligent software, and imaging equipment based on machine-vision and optical innovations. The Global Orthopedics segment offers products and solutions that allow physicians to treat various orthopedic conditions related to limb reconstruction and deformity correction unrelated to the spine. This segment designs, develops, and markets external and internal fixation orthopedic products that are coupled with enabling digital technologies to serve the complete patient treatment pathway. It sells its products through distributors and sales representatives to hospitals, healthcare organizations, and healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Orthofix International N.V. and changed its name to Orthofix Medical Inc. in 2018. Orthofix Medical Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

