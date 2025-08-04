United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co cut its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 386 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Baer Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baer Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Down 2.6%

URI stock opened at $859.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.91 and a twelve month high of $903.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $765.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $699.96.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on URI. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Redburn Atlantic lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Rentals from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Cfra Research raised United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on United Rentals

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,957.06. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.