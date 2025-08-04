Smithfield Trust Co Sells 52 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31,049.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,330 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,064,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,305,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,397,266,000 after purchasing an additional 639,146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,937,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,655,000 after purchasing an additional 601,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,416,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,326,912,000 after purchasing an additional 427,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $54,720.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,040. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $277,716.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,520.20. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,698 shares of company stock worth $1,126,667. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $356.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $376.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $358.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price (up from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.33.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

