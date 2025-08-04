Avalon Trust Co Purchases New Shares in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,772,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after acquiring an additional 22,163 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2,681.3% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $11,878,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,235,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Americold Realty Trust

In other news, CEO George F. Jr. Chappelle purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,978,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,900. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jay Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $179,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,100. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.92.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

COLD stock opened at $15.73 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $628.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -213.95%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

