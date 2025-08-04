Argent Trust Co Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC)

Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 178,700.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

MFC opened at $30.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.55. Manulife Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3194 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.49%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

