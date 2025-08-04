D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 319,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $13,943,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 251,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,227,000 after acquiring an additional 151,188 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $150.23 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.34.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,193 shares in the company, valued at $280,046.10. The trade was a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 BTIG Research decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.23.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

