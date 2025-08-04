Smithfield Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Smithfield Trust Co cut its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 79.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $125.09 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.75 and a 12-month high of $141.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $731.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 80,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,594,209.92. This represents a 4.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $321,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,821.93. The trade was a 10.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,633. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.75.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

