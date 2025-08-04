Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 220,352 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 220,352 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $12,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 241,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVE. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Veritas cut Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $14.81 on Monday. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $20.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Cenovus Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 425.0%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.21%.

About Cenovus Energy



Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Further Reading

