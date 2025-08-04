Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 575 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after buying an additional 99,986 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 133,746 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 39,205 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 678,694 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. New Street Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on Comcast from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.77.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $32.52 on Monday. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average is $35.09. The company has a market cap of $121.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

