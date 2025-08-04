L & S Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 55,332 Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhino Investment Partners Inc grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 1,684,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,707,000 after acquiring an additional 601,876 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,339,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,458,000 after buying an additional 564,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,001,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,945,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,491,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after buying an additional 234,191 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HOPE opened at $9.71 on Monday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $14.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.43). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

