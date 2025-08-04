Manchester Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M.D. Sass LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. M.D. Sass LLC now owns 124,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,198 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 47.7% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 21.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $577.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $556.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $526.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.89. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.95 and a 12-month high of $633.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.20%.

MLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $548.00 to $634.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $559.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.93.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

