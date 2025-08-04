Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 153 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $114.74 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 140.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. Bank of America downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

