Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.09% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 830.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DSGX. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.18.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $104.46 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.61 and a 1-year high of $124.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 0.81.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $168.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

