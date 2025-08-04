Vestcor Inc Purchases Shares of 13,075 Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 0.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 8.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of CADE stock opened at $33.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $476.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CADE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CADE

Cadence Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.