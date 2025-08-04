L & S Advisors Inc Raises Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Scotiabank raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $462.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $420.88 and a 200 day moving average of $466.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

