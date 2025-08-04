458 Shares in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Bought by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,194,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 357,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,398,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 277,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,822,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $98.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.20. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $102.09.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.