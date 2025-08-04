458 Shares in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Bought by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,194,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 357,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,398,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 277,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,822,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $98.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.20. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $102.09.
About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF
The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
