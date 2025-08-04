Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,981,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,319,000 after buying an additional 909,482 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,783,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,271,000 after buying an additional 664,760 shares during the period. Finally, Darden Wealth Group Inc increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.62. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.