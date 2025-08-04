Phocas Financial Corp. Decreases Stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.07% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,016,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $916,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 14,747 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MIRM. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.31 and a beta of 0.94. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.89.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.63% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $27,213.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,903 shares in the company, valued at $140,069.75. This represents a 16.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

