475 Shares in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Bought by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 48.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco stock opened at $79.87 on Monday. Sysco Corporation has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $82.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.12 and its 200 day moving average is $73.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $3,046,086.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,035. This represents a 55.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504,320. The trade was a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

