Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.75.

Several research analysts have commented on SKX shares. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $62.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $78.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 17,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $843,474,000 after acquiring an additional 82,143 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 131,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 42,662 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 31,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

