Cheviot Value Management LLC Invests $51,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $213,643.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,077.23. This represents a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $199,607.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,194.25. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $176.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $163.33 and a 12-month high of $251.99. The company has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.20.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.39%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

