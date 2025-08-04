Cheviot Value Management LLC Buys New Shares in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV)

Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 105,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after buying an additional 27,299 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 81,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FNV shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $186.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.13.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $161.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.51 and its 200 day moving average is $156.11. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.70 and a twelve month high of $179.99.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 50.39% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

