Endava (NYSE:DAVA) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Head-To-Head Survey

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) and Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mawson Infrastructure Group and Endava, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Endava 0 7 3 0 2.30

Endava has a consensus price target of $25.22, indicating a potential upside of 111.24%. Given Endava’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Endava is more favorable than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group $59.26 million 0.14 -$46.13 million ($1.45) -0.29 Endava $779.90 million 0.90 $21.56 million $0.38 31.42

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Endava”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Endava has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group. Mawson Infrastructure Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endava, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 3.71, indicating that its share price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endava has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Endava shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Endava shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Endava’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group -49.12% -1,083.93% -43.43% Endava 2.33% 3.59% 2.35%

Summary

Endava beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities. The company is based in Midland, Pennsylvania.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services. The company also provides automated testing, cloud native software engineering, continuous delivery, distributed agile delivery, intelligent automation, secure development, agile applications management, cloud infrastructure, DevSecOps, service delivery, smart desk, telemetry and monitoring, organizational optimization, and transaction advisory services. Endava plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

