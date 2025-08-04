Analysts Set PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) PT at $19.50

Shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.
Several research firms recently commented on PD. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd.
Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $15.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.60, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.89. PagerDuty has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $119.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.98 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
