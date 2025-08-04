Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 733.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Duke Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 154,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,529,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,130,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $122.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.05. The company has a market cap of $95.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.36. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $105.20 and a 12 month high of $125.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.