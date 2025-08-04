J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Decreases Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG trimmed its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,151 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 119,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $20.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MP Materials from $18.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on MP Materials from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

MP Materials Stock Up 3.7%

MP stock opened at $63.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.08 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $65.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $60.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.74 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 48.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

