LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lessened its position in shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 20.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of LKQ by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 957,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp raised its holdings in LKQ by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 317,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $29.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.92. LKQ Corporation has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.33.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.04%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

