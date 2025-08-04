40,213 Shares in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Acquired by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Global-e Online by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 52.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 10.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $31.42 on Monday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.03.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $189.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

