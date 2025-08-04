Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,867 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 70.6% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Baird R W raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $273.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.71.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $260.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.76 and a 200 day moving average of $256.73. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.62 and a 52 week high of $274.17. The company has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.71%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,313.75. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

