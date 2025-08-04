Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lowered its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,766 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 157.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11,100.0% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 8,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total transaction of $1,384,230.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,484. This represents a 43.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $153,579.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,127.84. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,510. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $170.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.41. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.87 and a 1-year high of $182.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 38.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

