Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Acquires 4,039 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,232,829,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,250,896,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,559,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,870 shares during the period. Pandi LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $568,943,000. Finally, Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $515,037,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $571.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $694.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $588.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $563.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.03.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

