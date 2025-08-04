LSV Asset Management Has $39.24 Million Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,477,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168,769 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $39,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 231,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,653,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,450,000 after acquiring an additional 38,911 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,320,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.50 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $25.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average is $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $339.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.59 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 25.27%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

