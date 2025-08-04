J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Has $1.32 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 85,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $166.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.75, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.48. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $236.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $984.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.54.

Read Our Latest Report on CRL

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total value of $72,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,385.33. This trade represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.