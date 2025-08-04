IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% in the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $500.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $512.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.73. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $533.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.53 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Melius Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $542.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deere & Company from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.