TIAA Trust National Association Cuts Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $13,155,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $765,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 96,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $115,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,147,423.36. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:PEG opened at $88.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $95.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.85%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.