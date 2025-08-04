TIAA Trust National Association Sells 13,514 Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,514 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,263,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,268,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793,927 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $918,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157,853 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,088,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696,377 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,030,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $481,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,308 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,197,729 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $445,064,000 after acquiring an additional 576,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $19.31 on Monday. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $27.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.