LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.37

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 1.37 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.3%.

LyondellBasell Industries has a payout ratio of 89.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $7.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.8%.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock opened at $53.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.36, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $99.36.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.