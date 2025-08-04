TIAA Trust National Association Grows Stock Holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in McKesson by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 1,366.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 1,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price target on shares of McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $810.00 target price (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $710.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total value of $394,494.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,677.72. The trade was a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total transaction of $2,058,912.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,785.92. This trade represents a 53.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,488 shares of company stock valued at $37,242,862. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:MCK opened at $698.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $716.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $676.81. The company has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.50. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $737.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 201.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

