TIAA Trust National Association Reduces Stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 87.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,970 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in monday.com were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in monday.com by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,701,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,858 shares in the last quarter. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter worth about $137,434,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth about $109,605,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in monday.com by 754.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,142,000 after purchasing an additional 389,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in monday.com by 7,282.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 303,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,572,000 after purchasing an additional 299,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

MNDY opened at $250.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.24. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $188.01 and a 1 year high of $342.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.65, a PEG ratio of 90.66 and a beta of 1.27.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.40. monday.com had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $282.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on monday.com from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.23.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

