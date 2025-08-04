Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Makes New $244,000 Investment in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 915 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in F5 by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 1,067.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,837 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,992,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on F5 from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on F5 from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on F5 from $304.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on F5 in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on F5 from $274.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.89.

F5 Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $307.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.67. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.80 and a 12 month high of $334.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $780.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.64 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F5 news, Director Elizabeth Buse sold 1,500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total value of $440,295.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,465.89. The trade was a 23.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.32, for a total value of $382,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,521,672. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,309. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

