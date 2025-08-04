Commerce Bank Raises Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 282.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,060 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hasbro by 130.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Hasbro by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $74.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $78.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average is $64.43.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.82 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 64.49% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently -68.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAS. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hasbro from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

