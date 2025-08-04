Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Reduces Stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,938,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $973,119,000 after buying an additional 429,252 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Valero Energy by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,077,000 after buying an additional 529,513 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Valero Energy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,864,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,151,000 after buying an additional 525,255 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Valero Energy by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,450,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,814,000 after buying an additional 277,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 15,395.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,355,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,047,000 after buying an additional 1,346,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.47.

Valero Energy Stock Down 3.0%

VLO opened at $133.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. Valero Energy Corporation has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $155.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.33%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

