Commerce Bank Reduces Holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,086 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 20,286 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,752,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,457,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $211,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806,882 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,180.8% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,209,637 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $163,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $918,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $19.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.22. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $27.55.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

