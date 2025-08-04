Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 5,426 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 11,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 856.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 136,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 121,811 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,228,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,139,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $40.91 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

