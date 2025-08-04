USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) Shares Sold by Bravias Capital Group LLC

Bravias Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Bravias Capital Group LLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USAC. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 40.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Monday, June 23rd.

USA Compression Partners Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $23.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.36. USA Compression Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $245.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.79 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 81.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners, LP will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 28th. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently 308.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at USA Compression Partners

In other news, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $235,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,976. This trade represents a 73.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

USA Compression Partners Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

