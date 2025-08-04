PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Acquired by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 72,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 177,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 48,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $872,515.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 30,823,498 shares in the company, valued at $554,514,729.02. This trade represents a 0.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. Mizuho upped their price target on PBF Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PBF Energy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF stock opened at $21.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $38.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.81%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

