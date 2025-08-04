Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Grows Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 916.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 51,221 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 151,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 65,366 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $87.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.89. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $101.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.3308 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

