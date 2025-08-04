Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Issues Earnings Results

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 17.97%.

Sohu.com Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of SOHU stock opened at $15.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $463.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33. Sohu.com has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $17.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sohu.com

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sohu.com stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sohu.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Sohu.com worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

