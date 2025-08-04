Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 357 Shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invitation Home in the 1st quarter worth $4,274,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Invitation Home in the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invitation Home by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Home by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 60,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Home presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invitation Home

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of Invitation Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $4,969,704.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 642,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,481,727.93. The trade was a 18.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Home Price Performance

Shares of Invitation Home stock opened at $30.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.91. Invitation Home has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Invitation Home had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $681.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is 131.82%.

Invitation Home Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

